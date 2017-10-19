Football club thanks for Lucy’s super care

The care given to a Portadown teenager following a fatal car crash has inspired a local football supporters’ club to raise money for the unit which looked after her.

Lucy Cloughan was 17 when she was seriously injured in the crash just outside Richhill in January 2016.

Her best friend, Shannon Weir from Tandragee, was killed.

Lucy, a keen horsewoman, sustained life-changing injuries and spent eight months in the regional brain injury unit at Musgrave Park Hospital.

Her brother Jamie said, “She received some of the best rehabilitation and care possible for someone with an injury such as hers.

“She made huge progress down there and we could never thank them enough for their work.”

Both Jamie and another relative are members of the Hub of the North Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club and at the club’s annual general meeting in 2016 decided that the charity for the year would be the brain injury unit.

He added, “We held many fundraising events and five members including myself ran the relay marathon in Belfast to raise funds.”

Events also included a sponsored walk in May this year followed by an FA Cup Final barbecue supported by club friends and families.

The fundraising culminated on Thursday, October 5 when, before the Germany versus Northern Ireland game, the club presented the brain injury unit with a cheque for £2,200.

The club was formed just two years ago and this was its first big charity incentive for the year 2016/17.

Chairman Andrew MacDonald said, “This is a very proud moment for our club and a great achievement for a group of 15 members

“I as chairman am very proud of what our club have achieved and it’s great to give something back to our community.”

The club has thanked everyone who donated so kindly and generously and Richardson’s Butchers Portadown for providing burgers for the barbecue free of charge.