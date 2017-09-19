Former police station up for sale

The derelict police station in Craigavon, as well as prime development land, has gone on the open market for £850k.

Owned by the PSNI estates department, it has not been used for more than five years due to a restructuring of the way police provide their service.

An aerial view of the land for sale at Legahory, Craigavon

In 1991 a 2,000lb bomb almost destroyed the then RUC station as well as a nearby school and church in Legahory.

However all were rebuilt and refurbished and, with the peace process, eventually Craigavon PSNI station became one of many to be closed.

The property is being sold by the agent Lambert Smith Hampton and includes 9.2 acres of prime development land.

Agent Phillip Smyth said there had already been keen interest in the site, mainly from commercial and housing developers.

He explained that part of the land is already zoned for housing development.

“It appears it may have been owned by the NI Housing Executive at some state and there is some road infrastructure there,” he explained.

The station was rebuilt after the bombing in 1991 and Mr Smyth said that it would suit a modern office use.

According to the online brochure: “The lands comprise of two main elements. The front portion of the site comprises a former Police Station of modern construction, set on a secure and well fenced site of c.1.9 acres.

“Internally, the building is divided into several smaller rooms, as is typical with former police station buildings.

“The rear portion comprises development land (zoned for Phase 1 Housing) of c.7.3 acres.

“It is fully fenced on all boundaries and topography is level. This rear portion of lands can be accessed via the Legahory Road or via the adjacent private residential development known as Rowan Park, off the Tullygally Road.

“Previously this rear lands has been developed for housing and the road infrastructure remains, although this is now largely overgrown.

“Surrounding land use in the immediate area is dominated by housing, whilst other nearby amenities include St Anthony’s School, Brownlow Health Centre, St Anthony’s Church, Legahory Neighbourhood Retail Complex and Brownlow College. Rushmere Shopping Centre and Retail Park is located nearby, off the A3 Lake Road with Lurgan and Portadown town centres being approximately 2 miles and 4 miles distant respectively.”