Found asleep at filling station

A man found asleep in a car at a filling station was banned from driving for three months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Tomas Maslo (25), Beech Meadows, Waringstown was also fined £250 for being in charge of a motor vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs. He also admitted unlawful possession of herbal cannabis and possession of a class A drug, Methylamphetamine. For each of these two offences he was fined £300.

The court heard police found the defendant asleep in a car at a filling station on the Portadown Road on September 25 this year. A defence solicitor said his client would be pleading to the charges and asked for a short disqualification.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was a pretty major thing to sit in a car and consume drugs outside a filling station.