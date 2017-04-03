Found sleeping on a bench near church

A 25-year-old found sleeping on a bench beside St Mark’s Church in Portadown was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for simple drunk on January 16 this year.

He was Lee McAdam, Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown.

The court heard that at 12.08am the defendant was found sleeping on a bench in West Street beside St Mark’s Church. Police wakened him and his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.

McAdam did not appear in court and District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction. She said that the defendant had written a letter to the court in which he said he ‘sincerely apologised’ for what happened.

The judge added that McAdam said that a chair had been pulled from under him and he hit his head on a tile floor which could have caused fatigue.

Judge Kelly said that for one so young the defendant had an atrocious record involving alcohol.