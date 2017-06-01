Fraud accused for trial after not guilty pleas

A Portadown man charged with 10 counts relating to fraud pleaded not guilty to all of them at a hearing at Craigavon Crown Court last Thursday.

David Mark Flannigan (45), of Lurgan Road, denies three counts of fraud by abuse of position, three of transferring criminal property, three of using criminal property and one of possessing criminal property.

His wife Judy Flannigan (41), whose address was given as Kernan Hill Manor, pleaded not guilty to one charge of possessing criminal property.

The alleged offences took place between January 1, 2010 and June 1, 2014 and involved three victims - the R N Moore Will Trust, Orchard Country Travel and Portadown Masonic Recreation Club.

The biggest amount involved the R N Moore Will Trust, with David Flannigan accused of misappropriating trust funds to the total amount of £161,370.13.

The trust was set up for the children of Portadown man Raymond Moore who was killed in Iraq.

He is also charged with causing a total deficit of £23,508 or thereabouts to Orchard County Travel and of causing a total deficit of £66,800 or thereabout to Portadown Masonic Recreation Club.

Both defendants face a joint charge of possession of criminal property, namely £121,357.

A defence barrister for David Flannigan said it was a fairly complex financial investigation “involving the passage of monies between various parties”.

However, he said that having consulted with his client, the aim was to avoid a trial, particularly on count one which relates to the R N Moore Will Trust, which he described “as a very sensitive matter”.

The defence counsel for Judy Flannigan said his client had always indicated that she had no knowledge of her husband transferring money into her account. District Judge P Lynch remanded David Flannigan on continuing bail, with a trial for both defendants set for September 11.