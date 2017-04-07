Friends pay tribute to Rebecca with gig

A group of young people are paying tribute to one of their friends who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

Rayna Gillespie, Niamh McCreanor, Karolina Stonkute, Phoebe Lavery, Bronagh Black, Rachael Oliver, Meabh Rafferty, Micheala Maguiness, Viktoija Kubiliute and Ellen Donnelly have organised a gig in memory of their friend Rebecca Haughey to raise money for Clic Sargent in Northern Ireland.

The gig takes place tomorrow (Saturday) in Viva Armagh when six bands will play. All have kindly given up their time, free of charge.

The night kicks off at 7pm with Rule of Six (Lurgan) opening the show, followed by Thunderwolf (Armagh), Obsidian (Armagh), Hildas Beard (Armagh), Drakonis (Lisburn) and closing with local legends Waylander.

There will also be a raffle on the night and donations at the door, with all proceeds going to Clic Sargent in Northern Ireland.

According to friends, Rebecca was an extremely kind, spirited person whose smile and laugh filled the room. Her positive outlook at life was definitely one of the most inspirational things about her, despite the hurdles she faced.

For her 18th birthday in March 2016, Rebecca, a pupil at St Catherine’s College in Armagh, wanted to celebrate by having a fundraiser for Clic Sargent, the charity that provided her and her family with “their home from home” during her first battle with cancer.

In February 2016, Rebecca was then diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and was unfortunately unable to have the party she wanted. Rebecca sadly passed away on September 8, 2016.

Clic Sargent in Northern Ireland has one simple aim, to ease the burden of childhood cancer on children, young people and their families.