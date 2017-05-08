Fun day to highlight positive role models in community

A new programme to highlight positive role models in the Craigavon area has been set up.

The ‘You Can Do It Too’ programme is a partnership project between Drumbeg North and South Residents Association and Lurgan United Football Club, who have just celebrated 40 years of existence.

The programme has been completed and will be launched on Sunday 28th May from 2-5pm.

The idea for the project came from a meeting between the two organisations, which was sparked by a family connection.

The programme, an inter-generational project, was designed to highlight positive role models in the community. These are local people who have excelled in their chosen professions or have led by example within their community.

To celebrate this event a mural will be unveiled by a ‘surprise special guest’ who has inspired thousands of people all around the world and continues to be an inspiration to us all.

A spokesperson for DNSRA said: “We would like to invite the Brownlow and indeed wider Craigavon community to come along to our family fun day. We will have a variety of activities for all of the family members including mini games & football, bouncy castle, barbeque, face painting, costume characters, music & dancing, a raffle and so much more!

“This will all take place on the green at the bottom of Drumbeg South between numbers 524-548.

“Please come along and share the moment with the local community!”