Fundraiser in memory of Heather Mathers

The sudden death from meningitis of Lurgan woman Heather Mathers two weeks ago has inspired her boyfriend to start a fundraising effort in her memory.

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster chief executive Michael Reid is taking on a 10 kilometre challenge to raise much needed funds for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

Heather was a florist in the town and well known in her local community. She is survived by her children Richard and Rebecca, parents Kenneth and Pearl and sister Alison.

Her funeral service took place in Newmills Presbyterian Church, on Thursday

Explaining the speed with which the illness took hold of Heather, Michael said everything had happened ‘like a whirlwind’.

“It was all so sudden, a complete shock and a tragic loss to her family,” he said.

“Heather had been feeling unwell and was diagnosed with flu. She was displaying the usual symptoms - a headache, aches and pains.

“However she started to get very confused and we called for the ambulance and she was admitted to hospital. She was there for a few days while they tried to reduce swelling but sadly she passed away on Monday (April 17).”

Michael explained that while he and Heather had only been together a short time, he was determined to try and help.

“Heather was a hard working Lurgan girl, from a good family,” he said.

“I just want to help Heather’s family and do something in her memory.

“Meningitis is difficult to diagnose but if we can raise awareness of the illness and maybe help others that would be great.”

Michael outlined how Heather’s donation of her organs, which had aided others in their time of need, was the catalyst for him deciding that he too should do more to raise awareness of Meningitis.

Speaking with staff at Craigavon Hospital he was surprised to learn that there were far more cases of the illness locally than people realise.

“You feel so helpless at a time like this, I just wanted to give something back,” said Michael.

“Heather was an organ donor and her kindness has helped many other people. I want to try and do some small thing that will help raise awareness of the illness and raise some money to help fight it.

“I have decided that I am going to take part in the Lisburn 10km which is held on June 21. I will be walking the route and hoping to raise around £1,500 for Meningitis Research in the process.

“I’m hoping I will be joined by some of Heather’s family in this. They are a decent Lurgan family and have understandably been badly hit by this loss.”

Michael, who has been chief executive of the YFCU for six years, is hoping his contacts in the farming community and also from his previous role at Ulster Rugby can help.

He continued: “I have been delighted with the early response to my JustGiving page and am hoping more will follow.

“After 13 years at Ulster Rugby I will be using my rugby connections and those through YFCU to try and get some support. Meningitis may well have effected other families associated with these groups.”

Donations can be made through the Remembering Heather Mathers page on the JustGiving website.