Fundraisers for child with brain tumour

Portadown Football Club and the Seagoe Hotel will be the venues for two very special fundraisers for a youngster currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Cameron Truesdale (12) from Waringstown and his family are currently in Mexico for the treatment - which will cost a total of more than £300,000.

He’s currently finishing off his second treatment and his story has touched the hearts of people across the province with a number of fundraisers already held or being planned.

Shamrock Park in Portadown will play host to an Irish League Legends side who will take on a youthful Cure4Cam XI today (Friday, November 3).

Cameron was diagnosed with a DIPG brain tumour on January 27 this year.

Unfortunately with no other treatment available Cameron has only had three weeks of radiotherapy since diagnoses and is now currently finishing off his second bout of treatment on a promising clinical trial in Mexico which could undoubtedly save his life.

Unfortunately this trial is not funded by the NHS so the family is currently in the process of raising £300,000 to secure the necessary ten treatments.

The match was the idea of David Watson who is a friend of Cameron’s father Hammy.

“Basically I had been trying to think of an event that could potentially raise a decent amount of money, luckily I happen to be good friends with local footballer Jonny Tuffey so I called him and said I was thinking of pulling together some sort of charity match what do you think?

“His response was simple ‘let’s do it’.”

They made contact with Ballymena Utd Manager David Jeffrey and set the ball rolling.

David continue: “I can’t thank Portadown Football Club enough for accommodating this match at such short notice, Mr Bill Emerson (Club Secretary) really has gone above and beyond in ensuring the match went ahead, in an ideal world I would have aimed to play the match at the end of the season but unfortunately Cameron doesn’t have the luxury of time and needs the money urgently to continue on the trial.”

The Irish League Legends who will be managed by David Jeffery will consist of a host of superstars of the local game including William “Winkie” Murphy, Tim Mouncey, Darren Fitzgerald and Stuart King to name but a few.

The match will Kick off at 7.45pm with admission £5 while children under 10 go free.

The Seagoe Hotel; will be the venue for a Star Ball on Friday, December 1, with drinks reception at 7pm.

The gala dinner will feature special guest Flash Harry with three course meal, auction and raffle,

Cost will be £65 a head or £600 for a table of ten.

For bookings or more details call 07883 669 876.