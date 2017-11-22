Funeral for late Colin McKee

The funeral is to take place in Lurgan today (Wednesday) of the late Colin McKee, who died suddenly on Saturday in Portadown.

His funeral is from his mother’s home on the Lough Road, Lurgan at 12.30pm to St Peter’s Church for 1pm Requiem Mass.

Mr McKee was the husband of Nuala and father of Emily and the son of Bernie and the late Seamus and brother of Roy and Jenny.

There is a request for family flowers only or donations in lieu to Air Ambulance N.I c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors.