Funeral of former minister to take place in First Portadown (Edenderry)

The funeral of former Presbyterian Moderator and minister of First Portadown (Edenderry) Presbyterian Church, the Rev Dr William Craig, will take place tomorrow (Tuesday).

Dr Craig passed away on Friday, after an illness, aged 98.

The funeral will take place in First Portadown Presbyterian Church at 11.30, followed by interment in Movilla Cemetery Newtownards.

Dr Craig ministered in First Portadown for 35 years from 1948-1983. During this period, he built the congregation up to more than 1,000 families.

Following his retirement, he continued to live in the Portadown area, maintaining his links with the congregation as senior minister.

A Ballygowan, Co Down, man, Dr Craig was Presbyterian Moderator in 1979-80 and he also had spells as Moderator of the Armagh-Monaghan and the Armagh-Down synods.

He was licensed as a Presbyterian minister in his home Ballygowan congregation in 1944 and was minister for three years in Ebrington Church in Londonderry (1945-48).

Dr Craig is survived by his son Brian, and pre-deceased by his wife Maud and daughter Olive.