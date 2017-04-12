Funeral takes place of young man (20) who died suddenly

The funeral is taking place this morning (Wednesday) of the young Armagh man who died after collapsing suddenly at the city’s leisure centre on Friday evening.

Christopher Rogers (20), a keen swimmer, was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital following a training session but died later.

It is understood he had no underlying health issues.

A former pupil of St Colman’s College in Newry, he was described by those who knew him as “one of the nicest guys” you could ever meet.

Christopher leaves behind his parents Malachy and Teresa and brothers Oisin and Michael.

His funeral is being held at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymacnab. The family requested that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the intensive care unit of Craigavon hospital.