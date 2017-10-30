Funeral to take place of highly respected teacher

A funeral service is to be held this afternoon for highly-respected Lurgan teacher, George Sharpe, who has passed away aged 92.

Mr Sharpe, who taught at Kings Park Primary School for more than 40 years, was a popular teacher who ‘commanded the respect from many generations of pupils’.

A tribute online to Mr Sharpe soon after his passing said: “A little light has gone out in Lurgan.”

He taught at Kings Park PS from 1946 until his retirement in 1990.

On Facebook Old Lurgan Photos posted his picture with a special tribute to Mr Sharpe - a tribute which attracted thousands of views.

It stated: “A teacher who without much effort commanded respect from the many generations of pupils who passed through the school during his forty four years teaching.

“A gently spoken man who first joined the staff at Kings Park Primary in 1946 and taught P7 from 1959 until his retirement in 1990.

“Mr Sharpe or ‘Geordie’ as he was warmly known as always put pupils first.

“He was an ‘Institution’ himself at Kings Park who saw teachers come and teachers go and it would be amazing if anyone could put an exact number on the hundreds of pupils who passed through his class during his forty four years at the school.”

Mr Sharpe passed away last Friday (October 27th) peacefully at hospital.

Late of Gilford Road, Lurgan, he was the beloved husband of the late May and much loved father of Lynsay and Gillian.

His Funeral Service is at Queen St. Methodist Church today (Monday 30th October) at 2pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

The house is strictly private and family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Lisidian House Nursing Home c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE. (Cheques made payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please).

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, sons-in-law George and Stephen, grandchildren Paul, Michael, David, Victoria, Andrew and Louise and great grandchildren Tadhg, Aoife and Odin and family circle.