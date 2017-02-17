Funeral to take place of well-known businessman

The funeral of Portadown businessman Gerald Black will take place tomorrow (Saturday) in St Mark’s Parish Church, Portadown.

It will be held at 12 noon followed by committal in Kernan Cemetery.

Mr Black was the owner of Bannview, a bed and breakfast at Portmore Street in the town, which he had run since 1977 with his wife Joan.

He was a familiar figure not only in the town’s business life but also in sporting circles, particularly angling and bowls.

Mr Black, who lived at Drumclogher Park, was the husband of Joan, father of Michael, Karen and Gillian, father-in-law of Emma, Steve and Joe and grandfather to Caroline, Chris, Jake and Tom.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent to Royal Victoria Hospital Liver Support Group & Marie Curie Cancer Care (cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services donations account) c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.