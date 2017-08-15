Further arrest in parade probe

A 27-year-old man was arrested in the Craigavon area this afternoon (Tuesday, August 15) in relation to an un-notified parade which took place in Lurgan Co Armagh earlier this year.

He was detained on suspicion of offences under the Public Processions Act and Section 13 of the Terrorism Act as part of an ongoing investigation into the dissident republican Easter parade in the Lurgan area on April 15.

Two men, aged 46 and 23, who were arrested yesterday in relation to the investigation, have been released pending further enquiries.