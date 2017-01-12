Garvaghy Road post office to close for refurbishment

The post office on the Garvaghy Road is to be converted into a ‘main’ branch, with the introduction of Saturday afternoon opening.

The Woodside branch, which is situated in the Costcutter store, will close for refurbishment for 11 days in preparation for the changes.

The closure will last from at 5.30pm on Thursday, January 26 until the launch at 1pm on Monday, February 6.

Closest alternative post office services are at Portadown Post Office in High Street Mall and Brownstown Post Office.

The refurbishment will increase the Woodside opening hours to 52 a week - 8am-5.30pm on Monday and 9am-5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.

A Post Office spokesprson said the new service will be provided from two screened serving positions.

He said, “Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including international parcels, special delivery, local collect and home shopping returns, make cash withdrawals from a Post Office card account, send funds abroad using MoneyGram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, mortgages, savings, top up mobile phones and a wider selection of on-demand travel money.

“As the traditional banking network declines, customers for the majority (99%) of UK banks can use their post office for online banking cash deposits and withdrawals and bill payments.”

Damian Mulholland, Post Office area manager, said, “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”