Gateway in Sam Cree comedy

The Gateway Theatre presents Sam Cree’s comedy ‘Stop It Nurse’ in Portadown Town Hall theatre tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

The play is situated in the men’s surgical ward of a Belfast hospital, where patients Harold Smiley (Jamie Douglas) and Bert Cooper (Nigel Dawson) have their stay descend into chaos when joined by two rival football fans.

Sammy, a fanatical Linfield fan played by Graham Fenton, was knocked down on the way to the Cup Final by Glentoran fan Felix (Lawrence Cinnamond) and the two rivals end up in the same ward.

As a special Halloween treat, the Gateway are including in the ticket price apple tart for everyone in the audience at the interval.

Curtain goes up each evening at 8pm with tickets priced £8 available from Winnie’s Newsagents and also at the box office on the night.