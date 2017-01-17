Gave police ‘middle finger’ on two occasions

On two separate occasions in Lurgan a 37-year-old man ‘gave the middle finger’ to police patrols, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Denis Martin Kelly, Maple Court, Lurgan, admitted two charges of disorderly behaviour on October 1 last year.

The first took place in William Street and the second at the junction of Church Place and William Street.

The court heard that at 1.40am a police patrol was in William Street which was very busy when they saw a man give them the middle finger.

They spoke to the defendant who was heavily intoxicated and he refused to give them his details.

Half an hour later he again gave the middle finger to police and shouted ‘up the Ra’ towards the police vehicle.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said this was very foolish behaviour and Kelly, having taken too much alcohol, was showing off in front of his friends.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.