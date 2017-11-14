Gilford group in play for Africa

Gilford music and drama group Stage Aid is performing a play next Friday, November 17 with all profits going to support people affected by the food crisis in East Africa.

Holiday Season has been written and directed by Armand Gaillard, Stage Aid founder, and will be performed at Tandragee Golf Club, starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Tandragee Golf Club or pay at the door.

Since it was established 32 years ago, the society has donated more than £70,000 to Third World and some local charities.

Armand has urged the local community to come out and support the play and enable the group to donate to those in need.