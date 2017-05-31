Ginchy Cross is set for Tomás Ó Fiaich library

The original Ginchy Cross, an historic relic and memorial to men who died during the Battle of the Somme, is destined for Armagh City.

As part of the “Decade of Centenaries” Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the Royal British Legion have worked to bring the wooden Celtic cross to Armagh

It had been made from oak by the 16th (Irish) Division and had originally been erected during the war in a field between villages of Guillemont and Ginchy.The cross was then relocated the Irish National War Memorial Gardens in Dublin and has been loaned by the Trustees of the INWMG and the Commissioners of the Office of Public Works (OPW) Ireland.

“This is a great honour for the Borough”, said Lord Mayor Councillor Garath Keating. “It’s a reflection of just how important Armagh City as the ecclesiastical capital of Ireland really is. Now people from far and wide can come and see this Cross of great historical significance.”

The Ginchy Cross will be on display from 6th-11th June at The Cardinal Tomás Ó Fiaich Library, Armagh from 9.30am-5pm and on Saturday 10th June from 10am-4pm. The library is taking group bookings while also being open to the general public. This is free of charge but people must book through the library on 02837 522981

Historian Dr Eamon Phoenix will give a lecture “Ireland in Transition” on Wednesday 7th June at 7.30pm at The Cardinal Tomás Ó Fiaich Library, followed by Professor Laurence Kirkpatrick recounting the “Battle of the Messine Ridge”. On Saturday 10th June at 11am Mr Jonathan Maguire will recount “Life in the Trenches”. Again these lecture are free but prior booking must be made.

There will be a special commemoration service along the Mall on Sunday 11th June between 4-5pm led by the Legion, Archbishops Eamon Martin and Archbishop Richard Clarke with dignitaries from Belgium, France and Poland.