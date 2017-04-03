Girlfriend handed drugs over to police after break-up

When a 25-year-old man broke up with his girlfriend she handed over a shoebox containing drugs to police, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Daire Watson, McGreavy Park, Lurgan, for unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on December 16 last year.

The court heard that at 4.36pm police were called to an address at Old Fort Lodge in Craigavon concerning an ongoing domestic incident.

The defendant was outside the property and said he wanted to retrieve some of his belongings.

Police spoke to the owner of the property who agreed and handed over a blue shoebox to police. It contained grinders, scales and plastic bags.

One of the bags contained a substance which Watson admitted was cannabis. He said he owned it and it was for his own personal use.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had been in a relationship with this girl for five years and it had broken up.

He explained that Watson had gone to the house to get his clothes. He had called the police and she presented them with the box. He had a previous similar conviction in 2015.