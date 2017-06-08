Girls’ terror after man with knife approach

A teenage girl has spoken of her terror after she and a friend were confronted by a man wielding a knife on Friday night.

The 18-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, and her friend were waiting for a lift outside Markethill Health Centre in the early hours of the morning.

Kilcluney Flute Band’s annual parade had taken place earlier that evening.

Said the teenager, “He (the man) kept shouting at us and I couldn’t make out what he was saying as I tried to get away.”

The girl said the man was holding what looked like a large kitchen knife and shouted to her to come over to him.

She added, “I want to raise awareness of this as I have been left extremely terrified and shocked. Thankfully we both got away unhurt.

“Parents and young teens need to realise how important it is to stay together and have lifts arranged in the upcoming events over the summer. I’m not sure what would have happened if I was on my own.”

A police spokesperson said they had received a report of the incident and that while the girl was unhurt she was “very badly shaken”.

Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.