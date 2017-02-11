Golf club reaches final of wedding awards

Portadown Golf Club reached the final of the Southern Region Wedding Venue of the Year 2017 at the Northern Ireland Wedding Awards.

In attendance were staff from Portadown Golf Club and The Riverside Restaurant staff when the event was held in the Europa Hotel Belfast on 30th January.

A spokesperson said: “We were delighted that Portadown Golf Club had been nominated as a finalist in the County Armagh Region Wedding Venue of the Year Section. It is a great testimony to a wonderful team, who have worked extremely hard over the past few years to build up a reputation for great service in the hospitality sector. Portadown Golf Club was up against some great venues over the region and unfortunately, we did not pick up the trophy on this occasion. It was however, truly an honour to have been nominated for the award. We would like to sincerely thank all those of you who had voted for us over the past year.

“The Golf Club is a real hidden treasure tucked away in a private and secluded setting stretching over 100 acres of beautiful parkland, offering stunning views across the fairways and the surrounding countryside. Featuring wonderful settings for wedding photographs, both inside and outside.

“Our Chef Stephen, a past chef of the Tate Gallery, London, caters for the small, intimate family wedding to a larger wedding fully seating up to 160 guests. Offering a wide variety of menus designed to cater for a range of tastes. For the more relaxed approach a buffet for up to 250 can be provided. We offer a comprehensive package that can be tailored to your own needs.”