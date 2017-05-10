Grew cannabis so he would not have to buy it to help sleep

So that he would not have to buy cannabis to help his sleeping problem a 61-year-old man cultivated cannabis plants at his Portadown home.

Philip Rhodes, Ulsterville Grove, Portadown, admitted two charges of possession of herbal cannabis between January 19 and February 3 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of cultivating a cannabis plant.

Sentencing in the case had been adjourned from a previous court to last Wednesday’s sitting of Craigavon Magistrates Court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A barrister representing the defendant said that it was a somewhat unusual case.

He explained that his client had pain complaints and sleeping problems and had been using cannabis as medication.

The lawyer added that there were six plants in the defendant’s home but there was no supply element, the plants were solely for his personal use.

He said Rhodes cultivated the plants to stop him buying cannabis. He still had a problem sleeping but he was coping as best as he can.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was the defendant’s second appearance in court for similar offending and she appreciated the points made on behalf of him.

She added that it was clear to her that attempts to rehabilitate him in the community had failed so there was only one penalty she could impose.

The judge imposed a two month custodial sentence but suspended it for 18 months.