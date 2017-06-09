Group holding annual meeting

The Gilford Community Residents’ Group is holding its annual open meeting on Thursday, June 15, starting at 7.30pm.

The venue for the meeting is the Gilford Community Centre at Stramore Road, and everyone with the welfare of the village at heart is invited and will be made most welcome.

The PSNI and other agencies will be in attendance to answer questions attendees might have, and there will be a full report on the past year by chairman Timothy Mayes.

The group thanks Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Councillor Glenn Barr (UUP) for his help and personal interest over the year.