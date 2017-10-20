Had bag of cannabis during a night out with his friends

When the drunken shouting of a friend brought police on the scene a 23-year-old man was reported for a drugs offence.

Caelon Oliver Robert Curry, Soye Gardens, Lurgan, was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for possession of cannabis on May 25.

The court heard that at 1.02am police received a report of three males acting suspiciously near McDonald’s at Meadow Lane, Portadown. They believed there may have been drink or drugs involved.

A bag of herbal cannabis was found and Curry said it belonged to him. Analysis confirmed it was cannabis.

Mr Pat Vernon, defending, said one of Curry’s friends, who had been drinking, shouted over at McDonald’s who rang the police.