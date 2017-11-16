Had decided to drive car to help his parents after his mother had fallen

After they saw a car go through a red light police discovered that the person driving was not covered by insurance.

Adrian McSherry (49), Ailsbury Park, Lurgan, was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on July 9 this year. He was also given six points. Fines of £100 were imposed for breach of a traffic sign and not having a licence.

The court heard that at 9.40pm police saw the defendant’s vehicle go through a red light at Francis Street in Lurgan.

His licence had been suspended for medical reasons and he was not permitted to drive. Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said his licence had now been re-instated for a year.

He explained that the defendant had been at home and had no intention of driving when he received a call from his father that his mother had fallen and his father was not capable of lifting her.