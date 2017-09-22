Have you got ‘Hungry Eyes’ for a great night of ‘Dirty Dancing’ in aid of Downs and Proud

Fancy a bit of Dirty Dancing? It’s a great girls night out and all in aid of a very worthwhile charity, Downs and Proud.

Tickets are selling fast for the charity night which starts with cocktails at the Cellar Bar, a night out at the cinema to see Dirty Dancing and lots of fun.

This annual event, organised by Aine and Martin Beatty whose son Jay has Downs Syndrome, has become a huge hit with local woman and this year’s date, on Friday October 13 is no exception.

Three buses which had been organised to ferry the ladies to and from the Cellar are now full.

Now it is up to you to grabe the remaining few tickets to fill up the fourth bus

There will be a raffle on the night and local businesses have been asked to donate prizes for this special fundraising event.

Organiser Aine Beatty said: “Anything at all. We couldn’t do what we do without your help and are so proud of our community.”

If you would like more information or get a ticket, contact Aine or Martin via Facebook.