Have you lost your handbag? The PSNI in Lurgan may have it.

Police said the bag was handed into their Lurgan office and are happy to return it to the owner.

Posting a photo of the bag on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, they said: “Like our new Police Issue Handbags?

“No, sadly not. We barely get pens these days.

“It was however handed into Wee J in Lurgan enquiry office. If you get in quickly enough, this strapping young Constable who has tried it on may be persuaded to let you have it back. Call in Monday to Friday between 11am and 7pm.

“All you’ll need to do is tell us what car keys are inside it, and any distinguishing features said key ring.”