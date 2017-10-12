Another dementia accreditation for Sandringham Care Home

Care Home Manager, Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson, Carol Murray from Alzheimer’s Society, The Rt Hon Arlene Foster MLA, David Simpson MP, Carla Lockhart MLA and Cllr Margaret Tinsley.

Sandringham Home in Portadown has now been accredited as a specialist dementia care home and the DUP leader, The Rt Hon Arlene Foster unveiled a plaque marking this milestone.

Speaking after attending the event Carla Lockhart said, “This is a great achievement by the staff, residents and management at Sandringham Care Home.

“It was evident from walking through the door of the care home that there was a warmth and homily feeling something residents and families treasure. “To have succeeded in obtaining this accreditation there has been much work out in by all the staff and residents.

“Dementia is a deeply worrying illness and it is great that we have another care home in the area with specialist training for dealing with dementia. I know several families who have loved ones who suffer from the illness and it very much takes over their lives with constant care needed.

“Many do complete their journey in a care home setting and it is wonderful to know that this home is well equipped to deal with every need and eventuality that might arise with dementia sufferers.

“I wish the home well as they seek to maintain this high standard of care.”

Dementia is a term used to describe a range of progressive neurological disorders.

Regardless of which type is diagnosed, each person will experience their dementia in their own unique way.

Symptoms of dementia can include memory problems, cognitive ability and problems with communication.

Recently representatives from the Four Seasons Care Group that own Sandringham Home attended the 27th Annual Alzheimer Europe Conference ‘Care Today, Cure Tomorrow.’ the largest dementia conference in Europe, which welcomed close to 750 participants from 42 countries.

Dr Claire Royston, Colin Sheeran, Joanne Strain and Dr Gary Mitchell represented Four Seasons Health Care at this event and presented five papers on a number of aspects of our Dementia Care Framework.

Dr Claire Royston presented European conference delegates with an overview on the Dementia Care Framework programme and how it has helped optimise care to people living with dementia in care homes. Her presentation was supplemented with impactful data from our 100 accredited care homes across the UK.