Carla responds to UUP criticisms

‘Attacking fellow unionists is not a trait that sits well with any unionist politician’, said DUP MLA Carla Lockhart in response to fellow unionist Julie Flaherty’s criticism of the DUP for failing to turn up at a recent health board meeting.

Mrs Lockhart went on to criticise Cllr Flaherty accusing her of being ‘fixated on my activity locally’. She said: “It would seem she is frustrated with my suggestions around tangible ways to help local communities, businesses and constituents. If I could give one piece of advice to Julie it would be to work with fellow unionists in a bid to highlight the very real reason the Health Service is struggling.

“My party leader has outlined the DUP position, she is actively seeking to have the institutions restored. I have a proven track record of delivery. I would suggest Julie vents her frustration towards her leader and suggests the need for unity. I think Cllr Flaherty would need to question why her party failed to take the hard decisions because she will be aware that her party walked away from the Executive. The fact remains that the money has been secured as a result of our influence at Westminster. “