Church workers urged to take part in suicide awareness training

Clergy and those who work for churches across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to take part in specially tailored suicide awareness training.

Sessions are being hosted in the coming year by suicide prevention group Flourish, a partnership between clergy from across the Christian churches in Northern Ireland and the suicide prevention charity Lighthouse. The initiative has the support of the leaders of the four larger churches in Ireland and has been developed in partnership with and supported by the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Flourish aims to support churches to develop a shared approach to addressing the needs of people affected by suicide,” said Gabrielle Rawashdeh, Senior Health and Wellbeing Improvement Officer with the PHA. Training days are taking place throughout Northern Ireland which include a theology-based module and also a section on pastoral care. Further information on Flourish is available at wewillflourish.com.