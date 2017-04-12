Concerns raised over health trust pressures

Concerns have been raised over what was described as the ‘ongoing crisis’ within the health system.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart met with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s chief executive to discuss staff shortages, transfer of patients, problems with parking and the new road layout around the A&E department at Craigavon hospital.

Ms Lockhart said; “On a recent occasion a patient who was being brought into Craigavon had to be transferred to Antrim by emergency ambulance due to a shortage of staff in the area. Whilst it is vital that the best medical care is provided no matter the location it raised concerns and highlights the needs within the system.”

She added: “I want to thank the Chief Executive for giving of his time and engaging so freely. The health service is undoubtedly under pressure and it is no fault of the staff who work tirelessly to ensure that patients are cared for on a daily basis.

“I have to say I am always very taken by the commitment of our Health staff and want to publicly thank them for their efforts.

“Public safety is not an issue of religion or language it is about paying attention to the very real issues that exist. It is about giving the health professionals a fair wage and giving them the adequate facilities and resources to deal with weight of people coming through their doors.

“We owe our health professionals a huge debt and I want to commend them for their commitment to their job.”