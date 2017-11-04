Course helps local people gain life-saving skills

More people in Waringstown and Donaghcloney are able to put life-saving skills into practice after an expert course was introduced recently.

Cllr Mark Baxter hosted a Heartstart programme after both villages raised enough cash to buy two fully automatic defibrillators.

The DUP councillor said: “I was delighted to host the first planned session of the British Heart foundation “Heartstart” programme for Donaghcloney and Waringstown.

“Following on from last year’s fundraising campaign we were able to place two fully automatic defibrillators at the two service stations in both villages.

“I thought this would be a good programme for local people to learn lifesaving essential skills.

“It’s offered through the council in conjunction with the British Heart Foundation,” Cllr Baxter explained.

“I would like to thank those took part in the two hour programme and a special thanks to Mrs Cathy Devlin who was the instructor for the event which took place at Donaghcloney Orange Hall (kindly granted by Donaghcloney Orange Hall Development Association),” said Councillor Baxter.