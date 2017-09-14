Famous country stars get a cuppa at Portadown Town Hall

Some of the top names in Country music will be playing at Portadown Town Hall’s Tea

Dance – with all proceeds going to Marie Curie.

The event takes place on Friday, September 29 from noon to 5pm, and will feature well-known

country singers Kenny Archer and Eugene O’Doran, and for the first time in Portadown Town

Hall, Country and Western singer Molly Mercedes.

Kenny Archer described as a ‘genuine down to earth country singer with his feet firmly rooted in the mid Ulster farming community’ will be joined by stars such as Eugene O’Doran.

Eugene, a former teacher at St Patrick’s college in Ballymena, has enjoyed a lifetime of music which began with his first concert performance at the tender age of 11. He now plays gigs with popular two-piece, Kentucky Kountry.

Eugene’s debut record Idaho was released in 1980 and it wasn’t until 1984 before the arrival of his first album, ‘Lovesong of the Waterfall’ was released.

He also released ‘Family Matters’ in 2008 and followed by ‘Legacy’ in 2010.

Acting as compere will be the hilarious comedian Gene Fitzpatrick and there will be a tombola on the go with some super prizes up for grabs.

Tickets are not required for this event so feel free to drop in at any time throughout the day. The Lord Mayor, Councillor Gareth Wilson will be lending his support on the day and make a donation to this very worthwhile cause.

Light refreshments including tea, coffee and a finger buffet will be served all day thanks to local traders T Knox and Sons and Unch.

Marie Curie has nearly 2,200 nurses working across the UK, caring for people with a terminal illness in their own homes.

Last year, Marie Curie nurses provided more than 1.2m hours of nursing to 31,755 people, as well as supporting their families during an incredibly difficult time.

Marie Curie offers free nursing care to people with all terminal illnesses across the UK, as well as support for family and friends.

The nurses generally provide one-to-one nursing care and support overnight in your home, usually for eight or nine hours. In some areas, they also offer care for a shorter period of time, or during the evening or daytime, as well as care at very short notice in a crisis.

NHS nursing services covers over 94% of the UK’s population, but the exact service Marie Curie provide in each area varies according to what support the local NHS trust has decided it needs.

For further information, please contact Portadown Town Hall on 028 3833 5264.