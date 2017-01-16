GP withdraws from taking over Portadown medical practice contract

The GP contractor, who had been confirmed as taking on the troubled Bannview Medical Practice in Portadown, has withdrawn from the contract.

Health Minister Michelle O’Neill expressed concern at the news and has called for an urgent meeting with the Health and Social Care Board.

Bannview had been at risk of closure after its last remaining doctor resigned recently.

And at the start of January, the HSCB said it would manage the practice in the interim from 16 January until the new provider took over in early March.

However today (Monday) Minister O’Neill confirmed that the GP had withdrawn from the contract.

“This is extremely disappointing news and I have asked for an urgent meeting with the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) to ensure that patients continue to receive safe and high quality healthcare.

“The HSCB will continue to manage the practice in the interim period until a new contractor is appointed. No decision has been made to close the practice and the HSCB will be writing to all patients to advise them of the current arrangements.”

The other six surgeries in the town had told health authorities that they could not absorb the 5,000 patients from the Bannview practice.