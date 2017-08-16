Local girl aged just 8, donates hair to Little Princess Trust

Local eight year old girl Macha Margarida Hagan-Fontes has been praised after she selflessly cut off 39cm of her hair in donation to Little Princess Trust.

Mum Róisín Hagan-Fontes said: “Through sponsorship we were truly overwhelmed with generosity of the community, particularly her Camogie club St Endas Derrymacash, who donated their training fees to make a grand total of £673!

“Macha did this in memory of her little cousin Ana Margarida Da Rocha who sadly lost her battle with cancer at just four years old in Portugal.

“We are really proud of her and would like to acknowledge this act and thank all who generously donated!”

Little Princess Trust is a children’s cancer charity, whose mission is to supply real hair wigs to children suffering with cancer, for the duration of their treatment.

In addition the charity also assists children with other conditions which also result in hair loss, the most common being alopecia.

Visit littleprincesses.org.uk for more information.