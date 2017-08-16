New ‘exercise in disguise’ classes launched at local community centre

A new health and fitness class has launched at at Killicomaine Jubilee Community Centre.

Designed to ‘boost your health and fitness’ the new ‘On Your Feet’ programme is completely free, and is designed for individuals who are still active but find traditional exercise classes too much.

The six week programme launches this Tuesday, August 22 and runs until October 3, with 40 minute ‘exercise in disguise’ sessions taking place from from 10am to 11am, followed by a refreshments.

The programme encourages participant interaction and aims to help keep people on their feet, promote independence and improve fitness levels.

Delivered to motivating music, the sessions can also improve reflexes, bone strength, co-ordination and balance, all of which assist with fall prevention.

The state-of-the-art Killicomaine Jubilee Community Centre is equipped with excellent facilities capable of catering for a varied range of groups and individuals within the local community, including all ages and abilities.

Places for the new ‘On Your Feet’ classes are limited, so to avoid disappointment those interested are advised to book early by contacting David Mayers on 07425 632172 or Killicomaine Jubilee Community Centre on 028 3833 6816.