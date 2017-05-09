Portadown locals meet to discuss Northern Ireland health and social care

People in Portadown with an interest in health and social care attended a Coffee Connection event at the Millennium Court Arts Centre in William Street last week.

The café-style session was hosted by the Patient and Client Council – an organisation that has a key role in helping people to have their say about Northern Ireland’s health and social care services.

Keli Farrell with Frederick Robinson at Millennium Courts Arts Centre, Portadown.

The gathering was a follow-up to the Patient and Client Council’s Working Together event at the end of March at the City Hall in Belfast, which saw the Great Hall filled to capacity.

It offered a more informal opportunity for people to meet others in the Patient and Client Council Membership Scheme living in the same area and to update them on work currently being carried out.

Membership Scheme Coordinator, Matthew Weatherall, said: “The Coffee Connection event was also about us getting to know people in our Membership Scheme and forging stronger ties with them.

“Those that attended were given updates on some of our projects, such as recurrent miscarriage and the mental health home treatment crisis response service.”

Keli Farrell with Willie McKeown at Millennium Courts Arts Centre, Portadown.

Matthew added: “We also discussed the project chosen by our members at the Working Together event which, this year, is psychological therapies.

“We’re now following this up by asking if any of our members have experience of these therapies and whether they would like to contribute to our work.”

The Millennium Court Arts Centre was one of 16 Coffee Connection events being held across Northern Ireland throughout April and May.

For more information on the work of the Patient and Client Council and to join the Membership Scheme visit www.patientclientcouncil.hscni.net.