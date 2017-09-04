Trust says ‘sorry’ as patients forced to wait longer for treatment

The Southern Health Trust has apologised to patients who are experiencing lengthy waits for treatment.

Responding to the latest Waiting Time Statistics published by the Department of Health, which reveal that the Trust is failing to meet waiting time targets, a spokesperson said: “The Trust continues to prioritise the most urgent patients to ensure they are seen and treated as quickly as possible.

“We are sorry that many of our patients are experiencing longer waiting times.”

Commenting on proposed cutbacks which could make the situation regarding waiting times even worse, the Trust spokesperson added: “Our draft savings plan proposals are targeted to ensure there is a limited impact on direct patient care.

“These proposals are currently subject to a public consultation process.”

For full details of the Trust’s latest savings plan proposals click on www.southerntrust.hscni.net

