What do you think our new paediatric hospitals should be named?

The public has been asked to help name the new paediatric units at Craigavon and Daisy Hill.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust is inviting name suggestions for the units which are due to open next year.

The new unit on the Craigavon includes 19 inpatient beds, outpatient and ambulatory care services. The Daisy Hill Unit includes a customised child friendly theatre suite, recovery area, 19 inpatient beds and ambulatory care services.

Paul Morgan Director of Children and Young People’s Services said: “We would welcome any suggestions from patients, staff, families or the public to help us name both units.”

Suggestion to: Email Lindsey.mckenzie@southerntrust.hscni.net Tel: 028 3756 4832 by 23 June 2017. Please include your name (school if appropriate) and contact details along with your suggested name for either unit – Daisy Hill Hospital or Craigavon Area Hospital.