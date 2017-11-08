Heartbreak as teenager dies in road crash

An 18-year-old man has died after a crash on the Dungannon Road in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

The accident happened near the Drumnevan Road junction.

DUP councillor Jonathan Buckley said he had known the teenager’s wider family his entire life and that they were extremely well regarded in the area.

He said, “It is a tragic loss of a young life and my sympathies go out to the family. The community here are struggling to take in this sad news but I know they will rally around the family.”

MP David Simpson also expressed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young man.

He said, “It is so heartbreaking to waken to the news that our roads have claimed another young life.

“I know the local community will be devastated by the news and my thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Councillor Louise Templeton said, “Time and time again we are reminded of how cruel and dangerous our roads can be.

“I am thinking of this young life taken so soon and the heartache his family and friends will be facing today and in the weeks and months ahead.”

UUP councillor Julie Flaherty said her heart went out to the family.

Constable Michael McNee has appealed to anyone who was travelling on the road between 12 midnight yesterday (Tuesday) and 12.30am this morning (Wednesday) and who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 20 08/11/17.