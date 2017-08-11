Help needed to find rescue dog

Police have appealed for help in finding a “very nervous” rescue dog which has been missing from July 31.

Millie, who went missing from the Kiln Road area of Lurgan, has been seen on the Lake Road close to Craigavon Lakes but the owners have been unable to catch her.

Writing on their Facebook page, police said, “If you see her contact us via messenger or on 101 so we can share these sightings with the owners.

“As you can imagine they are very worried.”