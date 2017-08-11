Historic Pump House now riverside café

The Historic Pump House in Portadown is now riverside café, thanks to a £230,000 investment.

Work on the historic Portadown Pump House converting it into a bright and modern café has been completed. So now you can now can chill and enjoy the beauty of the River Bann as it flows past you from a modern bright but yet historical building.

The work on the Pump House started in 2016 with the main feature being a contemporary extension boasting floor to ceiling windows making the most of the riverside setting.

There’s also many environmental improvements including, landscaping and lighting making it ideal for the increased traffic along the River Bann - from boaters, walkers, cyclists and the many visitors.

“This in a prime location on the edge of the River Bann complementing the developments that are currently taking place along the River Bann and the recently developed Old Town Quay,” said Councillor Joe Nelson, Chairman of the Economic Development & Regeneration Committee.

“It’s another example of how the Council in partnership with the Department for Communities is regenerating and investing in the town centre.

“The building dates from 1929 and is quite historic for Portadown, so it is wonderful to see this industrial heritage along the Bann being reactivated. It is an ideal place for visitors to stop, relax and enjoy the riverside as well as being just a short walk from Portadown town centre.”

The renovated Pump House is a result of a partnership between Council and the Department for Communities with an overall investment of £230,000.

The project was overseen and managed by the Council who went out to tender to seek a tenant to run the facility. The well known family business Ground won the tender

Lord Mayor of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Councillor Gareth Wilson said, “This is another jewel in the crown for Portadown. The River Bann is a fantastic natural asset, one which the Council is determined to enhance for both residents and visitors alike. It’s great to see this iconic building being brought back to life.”

Adrian Farrell from Portadown’s Chamber of Trade and Commerce commented, “It is great to see further investment along the riverside that will enhance people’s enjoyment of Portadown town centre.”