Hit binman over head with a mop

A 26-year-old woman was convicted in her absence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after it was claimed she hit a bin man over the head with a mop.

Moinca Loredana Hant, whose addess was given to the court as Mahon Avenue, Portadown, was accused of common assault on February 15 this year.

She did not appear in court and the case went ahead in her absence.

A public prosecutor said that police received a report from a refuse collector that he had been assaulted by the defendant while bins were being collected in the area.

He said he had been struck over the head with a mop she had in her hands.

She told police she had been washing the floor before going outside to speak to the refuse collector.

She denied hitting him with the mop.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, convicted Hant for the assault and issued a warrant to have her brought to the court for sentencing.

Later in the court a solicitor said that the defendant had called at his office the previous day.

He explained that she wanted to contest the matter and that there were some ‘choice words’ said.

Judge Kelly said Hant had been convicted and she would have the option of appealing after her sentencing.