Holiday cash missing from Lurgan

A ‘sizeable amount’ of holiday cash has gone missing in Lurgan within the last 48 hours.

The ‘wad of notes’ was in a white envelope.

The PSNI Craigavon posted on Facebook: “Folks we’ve had a report of a sizeable amount of holiday cash having gone missing in Lurgan in the last 48 hours.

“If you come across a white envelope with a load of € notes in it, please drop it into the station.

“It would be great to give someone good news to rescue their holiday a bit.

“Let’s share this to find the missing dosh.

“A timely reminder to be very careful of valuables, especially cash.

“If you can’t do cash cards when travelling abroad, consider splitting your cash between the people in your group. That way it can’t all go missing at once.

“Money ropes for hanging round your neck are cheap and a good way of keeping cash close to you at all times.”