Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has today been honoured by Ulster University.

The international team manager, who hails from Ballymena, received the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) for his contribution to Irish football.

Michael O'Neill (right), pictured with former NI star and current Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill at the graduation ceremony

Joining him was former Northern Ireland captain, and current Republic of Ireland supremo, Martin O'Neill who was given the same honour.