House occupants escape injury in petrol bomb attack

A woman and two men escaped injury after a house at Alexander Avenue in Armagh was targeted in a petrol bomb attack early yesterday (Sunday).

Sergeant Buchanan said police received a report at around 00.45am that a brick had been thrown through the front window of the house followed by a petrol bomb, which ignited in the living room.

The sergeant added, “A male occupant of the house was able to quickly extinguish the resulting fire which left scorch damage inside the room. There were no reports of any injuries. A number of men, dressed in dark clothing, were seen leaving the area on foot following the incident.”

The attack has been condemned by DUP MLA William Irwin who described it as “totally abhorrent”.

He said, “This is very alarming, especially in a built up area and it is a relief that no one was seriously injured. I hope that those targeted in this attack recover from the shock of this ordeal.”

He urged anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact the PSNI immediately.

The number to ring is 101 quoting reference number 79 10/09/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.