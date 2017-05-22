In pictures: Floral tributes laid for tragic schoolgirl

Countless floral tributes have been laid for a tragic schoolgirl who died after being found unconscious in woodland near Portadown's Corcrain housing estate on Saturday evening.

She has been named locally as Caitlin Shortland. Police have said a possible link to drugs is one line of inquiry into her death.

The Craigavon Senior High School pupil was taken to hospital in Craigavon on Saturday but died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine what happened.