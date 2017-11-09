Inspirational Chloe’s a SuperStar 11 years after being given a 1% chance of survival

She was given just a one percent chance of survival after being stricken with Meningitis as a tiny baby, but now Chloe Parkinson is a Super Star.

Despite the 12-year-old Dollingstown girl’s severe disabilities, inspirational Chloe has become a Supervalu SuperStar finalist.

Her mum Christine Costley nominated Chloe because of her daughter’s heroic battle with illness since being left severely brain injured at just four and a half months old.

“She was given a 1% chance of survival and defied most of the odds against her, as she is life limited,” said Christine.

“She died three times. Things were so bad when she was a baby we had half planned her funeral,” said Mum.

“She has been left severely brain damaged, is partially sighted, epileptic and has cerebral palsy,” she added.

Chloe’s mum revealed how they had to make the heart-breaking decision to have her tiny leg amputated when she was a four month old baby due to gangrene caused by the Meningitis.

The Ceara School pupil has an abundance of illness which would floor most people, however young Chloe is one of the most happy children.

Mum said: “She has numerous hospital admissions throughout her life and these are still ongoing.

“Through it all she has smiled, laughed and brought comfort to us all and anyone that has met her. With all of her disabilities and sicknesses she brings happiness, laughter and warmth.

“She is the strongest person I know! She would make anyone’s heart happy. This is why, to me, my daughter is a Super Star.”

Christine revealed how she is just like any other little girl and adores Little Mix and One Direction.

“I am so proud of her. It is so hard for her as she can barely see and is registered blind. She is so pleasant it is a pleasure looking after her,” said Christine who was just a teenager when she had Chloe.

SuperValu SuperStars help shine a light on the people in communities who go out of their way to help others and who bring about positive change in the places they live, explained Desi Derby, Head of Marketing, SuperValu.

The winner, who could win a fantastic five star holiday, is to be announced on November 22.